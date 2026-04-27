AFI announces 20th anniversary 'Decemberunderground' vinyl reissue

'Decemberunderground' album artwork. (Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Hey, Miss Murder, can AFI's Decemberunderground return to vinyl? It sure can!

Davey Havok and company have announced a vinyl reissue of their hit 2006 album in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The reissue, which marks the first time Decemberunderground has been available on vinyl since 2006, will come in three variants, including a limited-edition deluxe package featuring a bonus 7-inch single with two bonus tracks.

You can preorder your copy now.

Decemberunderground marked AFI's seventh studio album and spawned their most successful single, "Miss Murder."

"DECEMBERUNDERGROUND is a time and a place. It is where the cold can huddle together in darkness and isolation," Havok says. "It is a community of those detached and disillusioned who flee to love, like winter, in the recesses below the rest of the world."

The most recent AFI album is 2025's Silver Bleeds the Black Sun..., which nods to Decemberunderground with its closing track, titled "Nooneunderground." AFI premiered a video for "Nooneunderground" on Thursday.

AFI is currently on a U.S. tour in support of Silver Bleeds the Black Sun... 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!