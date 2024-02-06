The Afghan Whigs and The Church announce co-headlining tour

The Afghan Whigs and The Church have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour.

The joint run begins June 18 in Glenside, Pennsylvania, and concludes July 13 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9.

In a statement, The Church vocalist Steve Kilbey calls the tour an "idea whose time has surely come."

"I was an 18-year-old college freshman laying in bed listening to [the radio] late one night when I heard a song that I described later as sounding like David Bowie fronting The Byrds," says Whigs frontman Greg Dulli. "Thankfully they back announced 'The Unguarded Moment' by The Church and I was on my way to buying my first import."

"Soon after I bought two more after learning of The Blurred Crusade and Seance," Dulli continues. "It was official. I loved The Church. Three years later, the four kids who were about to become The Afghan Whigs played 'One Day' by The Church in [bassist] John Curley's living room and we were off and running."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheAfghanWhigs.com or TheChurchBand.com.

The most recent Afghan Whigs album is 2022's How Do You Burn?, while The Church is putting out a new record, Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars, on March 29.

