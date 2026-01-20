The Afghan Whigs celebrating 40th anniversary with US tour

Greg Dulli of The Afghan Whigs performs live on stage during a concert at Kesselhaus on June 7, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Stefan Hoederath/Redferns)

The Afghan Whigs have announced a U.S. tour celebrating the band's 40th anniversary.

The trek kicks off April 25 in Woodstock, New York, and comes to a close May 24 in Pioneertown, California.

"40 years later, I still get to do the thing I love the most," says frontman Greg Dulli. "Writing songs and performing them with my friends all over the world. I truly have to pinch myself."

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheAfghanWhigs.com.

Along with the tour, The Afghan Whigs plan to release a new album in 2026. It'll be the follow-up to 2022's How Do You Burn?

