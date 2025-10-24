Aerosmith & Yungblud share new version of 'My Only Angel' featuring ... Steve Martin?

'One More Time' EP artwork. (Capitol Records. Artwork by Joe Foti/Chrome Hearts)
By Josh Johnson

The Aerosmith/Yungblud collaboration now has even more star power from an unexpected source.

The two acts have released a new version of their joint single "My Only Angel" featuring actor and comedian Steve Martin, who is also an accomplished banjo player.

"My Only Angel (Desert Road Version)" is an acoustic-driven version of the song that closes with a banjo riff courtesy of Martin.

According to a press release, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is a "longtime admirer" of Martin, and reached out to him to be a part of the track. Martin's also posted a screenshot of a text exchange between him and Tyler of them setting up the collaboration, with the wholesomeness you might expect from a 77-year-old and 80-year-old man figuring out technology together.

You can watch the video for "My Only Angel (Desert Road Version)" streaming now on YouTube.

The original "My Only Angel" appears on the forthcoming Aerosmith/Yungblud collaborative EP, One More Time, due out Nov. 21.

