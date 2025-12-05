Aerosmith & Yungblud release ‘Wild Woman’ featuring Lainey Wilson

Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

Aerosmith and Yungblud have released a new version of the One More Time track "Wild Woman" featuring country star Lainey Wilson.

Steven Tyler and Yungblud decided to ask Lainey to add her vocals to the track after she joined Tyler to perform the Aerosmith classic "Dream On" at his sixth annual Jam for Janie benefit in February. Joe Perry later went in and added new guitar parts to the track.

“I’m really hyped to have Lainey Wilson jump on this record with us. I have been a fan of her for a while. Her story is inspirational” says Yungblud. “With this record, we really needed a female vocalist who could carry it with the level of authenticity that Lainey embodies. We needed a wild woman and we for sure got one!”

"Wild Woman (Lainey Wilson Version)" is available now via digital outlets.

One More Time, released in November, is the first collaborative EP between Aerosmith and Yungblud. The record debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200 and at #1 on the U.K. Official Chart.

