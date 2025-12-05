Aerosmith & Yungblud release ‘Wild Woman’ featuring Lainey Wilson

Aerosmith and Yungblud have released a new version of the One More Time track "Wild Woman" featuring country star Lainey Wilson.
Steven Tyler and Yungblud decided to ask Lainey to add her vocals to the track after she joined Tyler to perform the Aerosmith classic "Dream On" at his sixth annual Jam for Janie benefit in February. Joe Perry later went in and added new guitar parts to the track.
"Wild Woman (Lainey Wilson Version)" is available now via digital outlets.
One More Time, released in November, is the first collaborative EP between Aerosmith and Yungblud. The record debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200 and at #1 on the U.K. Official Chart.
