Adventure of a Lifetime: Chris Martin gives fan a ride to Coldplay concert

Coldplay "Music of the Spheres" World Tour - Perth Matt Jelonek/WireImage (Matt Jelonek/WireImage,)

By Josh Johnson

A Coldplay fan got a ride to the band's concert from none other than Chris Martin.

Saundra Glenn, 64, tells the BBC that she was on her way to see Coldplay at Radio 1's Big Weekend festival in England when she stopped to rest due to her osteoarthritis. That's when a car pulled up and offered her a lift.

"The door opens and I said, 'Oh that's Chris Martin, I can't get in with him,'" Glenn recalls. "And they said, 'Yes you can.'"

Not only that, Martin arranged for additional transportation for Glenn once they arrived at the festival's artist area.

"When we got to the artist area, he didn't leave me there, he said, 'Get the golf buggy and make sure Saundra reaches her destination,'" Glenn says. "It's the fact he's conscious of disability, he's such a kind person."

During the ride, Martin and Glenn talked about her hometown of Luton, where the 2024 Big Weekend was held.

"I was clutching his shoulder and having a chat like two old women," Glenn says.

"I met Chris Martin and had a conversation with him and he's such a nice man!" she adds. "He gave me an act of kindness that I'll forever be grateful for."

During their Big Weekend set, Coldplay debuted a new song called "Orange" in honor of Luton's hometown soccer team. Leading up the show, locals had called for Coldplay to change the lyrics of their hit "Yellow," which is the color of Luton's rival team, Watford F.C.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!