Adventure of a Lifetime: Chris Martin gives fan a ride to Coldplay concert

A Coldplay fan got a ride to the band's concert from none other than Chris Martin.

Saundra Glenn, 64, tells the BBC that she was on her way to see Coldplay at Radio 1's Big Weekend festival in England when she stopped to rest due to her osteoarthritis. That's when a car pulled up and offered her a lift.

"The door opens and I said, 'Oh that's Chris Martin, I can't get in with him,'" Glenn recalls. "And they said, 'Yes you can.'"

Not only that, Martin arranged for additional transportation for Glenn once they arrived at the festival's artist area.

"When we got to the artist area, he didn't leave me there, he said, 'Get the golf buggy and make sure Saundra reaches her destination,'" Glenn says. "It's the fact he's conscious of disability, he's such a kind person."

During the ride, Martin and Glenn talked about her hometown of Luton, where the 2024 Big Weekend was held.

"I was clutching his shoulder and having a chat like two old women," Glenn says.

"I met Chris Martin and had a conversation with him and he's such a nice man!" she adds. "He gave me an act of kindness that I'll forever be grateful for."

During their Big Weekend set, Coldplay debuted a new song called "Orange" in honor of Luton's hometown soccer team. Leading up the show, locals had called for Coldplay to change the lyrics of their hit "Yellow," which is the color of Luton's rival team, Watford F.C.

