Actor Michael Shannon and musician Jason Narducy to celebrate R.E.M.’s 'Fables of the Reconstruction' on tour

Actor Michael Shannon and musician Jason Narducy are getting ready to tackle another R.E.M. album on tour.

The pair previously went on the road in celebration of the 40th anniversary of R.E.M's debut album, Murmur, and now they've announced a new tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's 1985 album, Fables of the Reconstruction.

The tour kicks off Feb. 14 in Pioneertown, California, with stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, New York and more before wrapping March 14 in Chicago.

Most notably, the tour includes two shows, Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, in R.E.M.'s home city of Athens, Georgia. During Shannon and Narducy's Murmur tour, all four members of R.E.M. — Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, Bill Berry and Peter Buck — made a surprise appearance at the Athens show, although Stipe did not perform.

“This music is beyond comprehension and I cherish every chance I get to deliver it, even second generation. R.E.M. means the world to me,” Shannon shares. “And this band led by Jason is stone cold ridiculous. Even if I never walked onstage, you would get a hell of a show.”

Narducy adds that the band plans to open the show with Fables of the Reconstruction in its entirety, then they'll "dig deep" into the R.E.M. catalog. He notes, "We love celebrating the music of this great band."

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday.

