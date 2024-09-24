Actor Michael Shannon and musician Jason Narducy to celebrate R.E.M.’s 'Fables of the Reconstruction' on tour

The pair previously went on the road in celebration of the 40th anniversary of R.E.M's debut album, Murmur, and now they've announced a new tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's 1985 album, Fables of the Reconstruction.
Most notably, the tour includes two shows, Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, in R.E.M.'s home city of Athens, Georgia. During Shannon and Narducy's Murmur tour, all four members of R.E.M. — Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, Bill Berry and Peter Buck — made a surprise appearance at the Athens show, although Stipe did not perform.
Narducy adds that the band plans to open the show with Fables of the Reconstruction in its entirety, then they'll "dig deep" into the R.E.M. catalog. He notes, "We love celebrating the music of this great band."
Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday.
