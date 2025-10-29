The 30 most popular homes for sale in Panama City

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in The Villages, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Panama City metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 708 Cactus Ave, Panama City, FL 32401

- Views: 305

- List price: $115,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,308

- Price per square foot: $87.92

- See 708 Cactus Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 on Redfin.com

#2. 123 Oleander Cir, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- Views: 273

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,032

- Price per square foot: $382.75

- See 123 Oleander Cir, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

#3. 9850 S Thomas Dr, Unit 205W Panama City, FL 32408

- Views: 238

- List price: $337,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 673

- Price per square foot: $500.74

- See 9850 S Thomas Dr, Unit 205W Panama City, FL 32408 on Redfin.com

#4. 338 N Bonita Ave, Panama City, FL 32401

- Views: 221

- List price: $185,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,765

- Price per square foot: $66.91

- See 338 N Bonita Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 on Redfin.com

#5. 609 Sea Breeze Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- Views: 214

- List price: $299,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,046

- Price per square foot: $285.85

- See 609 Sea Breeze Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

#6. 204 Verde Wood Cir, Panama City Beach, FL 32408

- Views: 207

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,933

- Price per square foot: $219.87

- See 204 Verde Wood Cir, Panama City Beach, FL 32408 on Redfin.com

#7. 541 Blue Heron Dr, Panama City, FL 32404

- Views: 206

- List price: $305,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,612

- Price per square foot: $189.21

- See 541 Blue Heron Dr, Panama City, FL 32404 on Redfin.com

#8. 505 Cactus Ave, Panama City, FL 32401

- Views: 205

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 736

- Price per square foot: $203.67

- See 505 Cactus Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 on Redfin.com

#9. 808 E 3rd St, Panama City, FL 32401

- Views: 195

- List price: $199,990

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,783

- Price per square foot: $112.16

- See 808 E 3rd St, Panama City, FL 32401 on Redfin.com

#10. 2400 W 16th St, Panama City, FL 32405

- Views: 194

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,480

- Price per square foot: $179.05

- See 2400 W 16th St, Panama City, FL 32405 on Redfin.com

#11. 314 Johnson Bayou Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

- Views: 188

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,584

- Price per square foot: $193.50

- See 314 Johnson Bayou Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 on Redfin.com

#12. 620 Helen Ave, Panama City, FL 32401

- Views: 173

- List price: $290,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,647

- Price per square foot: $176.08

- See 620 Helen Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 on Redfin.com

#13. 1615 Molitor Ave, Panama City, FL 32401

- Views: 169

- List price: $235,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,227

- Price per square foot: $191.52

- See 1615 Molitor Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 on Redfin.com

#14. 1610 Rhode Island Ave, Lynn Haven, FL 32444

- Views: 168

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,306

- Price per square foot: $136.60

- See 1610 Rhode Island Ave, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 on Redfin.com

#15. 1234 Dundee Ln, Lynn Haven, FL 32444

- Views: 165

- List price: $489,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,200

- Price per square foot: $222.68

- See 1234 Dundee Ln, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 on Redfin.com

#16. 16809 Lisbon Ave, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- Views: 162

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,145

- Price per square foot: $432.31

- See 16809 Lisbon Ave, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

#17. 710 Moore Cir, Panama City, FL 32401

- Views: 161

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,792

- Price per square foot: $125.26

- See 710 Moore Cir, Panama City, FL 32401 on Redfin.com

#18. 2810 E 2 Nd Ct, Panama City, FL 32401

- Views: 155

- List price: $75,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 946

- Price per square foot: $79.28

- See 2810 E 2 Nd Ct, Panama City, FL 32401 on Redfin.com

#19. 2520 Sarasota Ln, Panama City, FL 32405

- Views: 153

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,545

- Price per square foot: $174.76

- See 2520 Sarasota Ln, Panama City, FL 32405 on Redfin.com

#20. 106 Blue Sage Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- Views: 149

- List price: $625,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,277

- Price per square foot: $274.70

- See 106 Blue Sage Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

#21. 2735 E 12th St, Panama City, FL 32401

- Views: 146

- List price: $115,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,392

- Price per square foot: $82.61

- See 2735 E 12th St, Panama City, FL 32401 on Redfin.com

#22. 4908 Meadow St, Panama City, FL 32404

- Views: 145

- List price: $159,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,274

- Price per square foot: $70.32

- See 4908 Meadow St, Panama City, FL 32404 on Redfin.com

#23. 716 E Caroline Blvd, Panama City, FL 32401

- Views: 139

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,329

- Price per square foot: $298.89

- See 716 E Caroline Blvd, Panama City, FL 32401 on Redfin.com

#24. 630 Malaga Pl, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- Views: 138

- List price: $389,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 912

- Price per square foot: $427.52

- See 630 Malaga Pl, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

#25. 102 Johnson Bayou Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

- Views: 135

- List price: $669,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,307

- Price per square foot: $289.99

- See 102 Johnson Bayou Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 on Redfin.com

#26. 1615 Santa Anita Dr, Lynn Haven, FL 32444

- Views: 132

- List price: $370,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,738

- Price per square foot: $212.89

- See 1615 Santa Anita Dr, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 on Redfin.com

#27. 9902 S Thomas Dr, # 1231 Panama City Beach, FL 32408

- Views: 131

- List price: $330,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,262

- Price per square foot: $261.49

- See 9902 S Thomas Dr, # 1231 Panama City Beach, FL 32408 on Redfin.com

#28. 105 N Cove Terrace Dr, Panama City, FL 32401

- Views: 131

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,572

- Price per square foot: $155.85

- See 105 N Cove Terrace Dr, Panama City, FL 32401 on Redfin.com

#29. 4203 Brewton Way, Panama City, FL 32404

- Views: 131

- List price: $440,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,142

- Price per square foot: $205.42

- See 4203 Brewton Way, Panama City, FL 32404 on Redfin.com

#30. 212 S Kimbrel Ave, Panama City, FL 32404

- Views: 130

- List price: $305,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,805

- Price per square foot: $168.98

- See 212 S Kimbrel Ave, Panama City, FL 32404 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.