The 30 most popular homes for sale in Homosassa Springs

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Palm Bay, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Homosassa Springs metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 3275 W Daffodil Dr, Beverly Hills, FL 34465

- Views: 357

- List price: $419,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,017

- Price per square foot: $208.18

- See 3275 W Daffodil Dr, Beverly Hills, FL 34465 on Redfin.com

#2. 2457 S Summerwood, Pt Inverness, FL 34450

- Views: 287

- List price: $189,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,260

- Price per square foot: $150.00

- See 2457 S Summerwood, Pt Inverness, FL 34450 on Redfin.com

#3. 4760 N Baywood Dr, Beverly Hills, FL 34465

- Views: 285

- List price: $489,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,725

- Price per square foot: $179.78

- See 4760 N Baywood Dr, Beverly Hills, FL 34465 on Redfin.com

#4. 8738 E Clearview St, Floral City, FL 34436

- Views: 250

- List price: $329,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,308

- Price per square foot: $252.22

- See 8738 E Clearview St, Floral City, FL 34436 on Redfin.com

#5. 4081 E Berry St, Inverness, FL 34453

- Views: 249

- List price: $185,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,524

- Price per square foot: $121.39

- See 4081 E Berry St, Inverness, FL 34453 on Redfin.com

#6. 201 Talmage Ave, Inverness, FL 34450

- Views: 245

- List price: $115,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,192

- Price per square foot: $52.69

- See 201 Talmage Ave, Inverness, FL 34450 on Redfin.com

#7. 4607 S Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450

- Views: 242

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,612

- Price per square foot: $164.39

- See 4607 S Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450 on Redfin.com

#8. 1317 Carl St, Inverness, FL 34453

- Views: 236

- List price: $164,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,008

- Price per square foot: $162.70

- See 1317 Carl St, Inverness, FL 34453 on Redfin.com

#9. 5950 N Petunia Ter, Beverly Hills, FL 34465

- Views: 235

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,173

- Price per square foot: $103.54

- See 5950 N Petunia Ter, Beverly Hills, FL 34465 on Redfin.com

#10. 11168 N Tulsa Ter, Citrus Springs, FL 34433

- Views: 233

- List price: $227,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,332

- Price per square foot: $170.42

- See 11168 N Tulsa Ter, Citrus Springs, FL 34433 on Redfin.com

#11. 6893 W Jehle Ct, Crystal River, FL 34429

- Views: 210

- List price: $118,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,792

- Price per square foot: $42.26

- See 6893 W Jehle Ct, Crystal River, FL 34429 on Redfin.com

#12. 8781 S Lakeshore Dr, Floral City, FL 34436

- Views: 205

- List price: $465,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $232.50

- See 8781 S Lakeshore Dr, Floral City, FL 34436 on Redfin.com

#13. 10335 S Mcclung Loop, Homosassa, FL 34448

- Views: 203

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,645

- Price per square foot: $212.77

- See 10335 S Mcclung Loop, Homosassa, FL 34448 on Redfin.com

#14. 4100 E Grant St, Inverness, FL 34453

- Views: 202

- List price: $179,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,040

- Price per square foot: $172.12

- See 4100 E Grant St, Inverness, FL 34453 on Redfin.com

#15. 658 NE 10th St, Crystal River, FL 34428

- Views: 199

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,042

- Price per square foot: $61.21

- See 658 NE 10th St, Crystal River, FL 34428 on Redfin.com

#16. 4353 N Indianhead Rd, Hernando, FL 34442

- Views: 197

- List price: $390,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,794

- Price per square foot: $217.39

- See 4353 N Indianhead Rd, Hernando, FL 34442 on Redfin.com

#17. 1105 N Mediterranean Way, Inverness, FL 34453

- Views: 195

- List price: $365,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,876

- Price per square foot: $194.56

- See 1105 N Mediterranean Way, Inverness, FL 34453 on Redfin.com

#18. 2170 W Austin Dr, Citrus Springs, FL 34434

- Views: 192

- List price: $179,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 787

- Price per square foot: $228.59

- See 2170 W Austin Dr, Citrus Springs, FL 34434 on Redfin.com

#19. 3410 N Bay Ave, Crystal River, FL 34428

- Views: 190

- List price: $189,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,104

- Price per square foot: $171.20

- See 3410 N Bay Ave, Crystal River, FL 34428 on Redfin.com

#20. 1865 W Citrus Springs Blvd, Citrus Springs, FL 34434

- Views: 189

- List price: $274,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,679

- Price per square foot: $163.73

- See 1865 W Citrus Springs Blvd, Citrus Springs, FL 34434 on Redfin.com

#21. 1027 N Country Club Dr, # 7 Crystal River, FL 34429

- Views: 186

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,246

- Price per square foot: $200.56

- See 1027 N Country Club Dr, # 7 Crystal River, FL 34429 on Redfin.com

#22. 222 N Mesquite, Pt Lecanto, FL 34461

- Views: 184

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,362

- Price per square foot: $183.48

- See 222 N Mesquite, Pt Lecanto, FL 34461 on Redfin.com

#23. 82 S J Kellner Blvd, Beverly Hills, FL 34465

- Views: 180

- List price: $185,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,604

- Price per square foot: $115.34

- See 82 S J Kellner Blvd, Beverly Hills, FL 34465 on Redfin.com

#24. 729 Desota Ave, Inverness, FL 34452

- Views: 179

- List price: $264,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,134

- Price per square foot: $233.60

- See 729 Desota Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 on Redfin.com

#25. 5825 W Cinnamon Ridge Dr, Homosassa, FL 34448

- Views: 178

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,248

- Price per square foot: $224.28

- See 5825 W Cinnamon Ridge Dr, Homosassa, FL 34448 on Redfin.com

#26. 7838 S Four Oaks Dr, Floral City, FL 34436

- Views: 177

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,266

- Price per square foot: $221.09

- See 7838 S Four Oaks Dr, Floral City, FL 34436 on Redfin.com

#27. 2192 W Rutland Dr, Citrus Springs, FL 34434

- Views: 177

- List price: $259,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,312

- Price per square foot: $197.41

- See 2192 W Rutland Dr, Citrus Springs, FL 34434 on Redfin.com

#28. 409 Poinsettia Ave, Inverness, FL 34452

- Views: 177

- List price: $170,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,374

- Price per square foot: $123.73

- See 409 Poinsettia Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 on Redfin.com

#29. 1006 Leroy Bellamy Rd, Inverness, FL 34450

- Views: 176

- List price: $184,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,316

- Price per square foot: $140.50

- See 1006 Leroy Bellamy Rd, Inverness, FL 34450 on Redfin.com

#30. 1711 N Croft Ave, Inverness, FL 34453

- Views: 175

- List price: $299,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,112

- Price per square foot: $141.81

- See 1711 N Croft Ave, Inverness, FL 34453 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.