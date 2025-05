2025 Primavera Sound Barcelona to stream live on Amazon Music

Amazon Music has announced it will be streaming Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025.

Among the artists playing the Spanish festival are Wet Leg, LCD Soundsystem, Turnstile, TV on the Radio, Fontaines D.C., beabadoobee, Clairo and HAIM.

The headliners are pop stars Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX.

You can tune in to watch via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and Prime Video on June 5, 6 and 7.

