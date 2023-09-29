The 1975's Matty Healy clarifies "indefinite hiatus" remark

Music Midtown 2023 Scott Legato/WireImage (Scott Legato/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has clarified his remarks about the band's going on "indefinite hiatus" following the conclusion of their Still ... At Their Very Best tour.

After he made the announcement during The 1975's tour opening show in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday, September 26, Healy offered a further explanation at the trek's next date, which took place Thursday, September 28, in San Jose, California.

"I didn't mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that," Healy said. "That's not happening, don't worry."

Footage of Healy's latest comments was posted by the @The1975_THTeam fan account.

The U.S. leg of The 1975's Still ... At Their Very Best tour is scheduled into December. That'll be followed by a European trek, set to wrap up in March 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

