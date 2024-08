The 1975 drummer George Daniel has released his debut solo single.

The electronic, dancy tune is called "Screen Cleaner" and is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying visualizer streaming on YouTube.

We're considering "Screen Cleaner" a part of brat summer, since Daniel is engaged to Charli XCX.

The 1975's most recent album is 2022's Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

