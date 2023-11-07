The 1975 announces vinyl release of 'Live from Madison Square Garden' album

The 1975 has announced a vinyl release for their At Their Very Best (Live from Madison Square Garden) album.

The two-LP set will be released on November 24.

Live from Madison Square Garden was recorded at the famed New York City arena in 2022 during The 1975's At Their Very Best tour, which supported their album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. Along with the upcoming vinyl release, the live album, which was exclusive to Amazon Music, is available now via all digital outlets.

The MSG performance was also notably the show during which frontman Matty Healy appeared to eat raw meat onstage.

The 1975 is currently on their Still ... At Their Very Best tour, a sequel to the At Their Very Best run. The U.S. leg is scheduled through December 2 in Seattle.

