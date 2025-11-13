10 years ago, terrorists attacked Eagles of Death Metal concert in Paris

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes shows his emotions as he looks at the flower memorial in front of The Bataclan concert hall on December 8, 2015 in Paris, France. (Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Eagles Of Death Metal Gives A Tribute to The Victims Of The Paris Terrorist Attacks At Le Bataclan

Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the attack on the Bataclan venue in Paris during an Eagles of Death Metal concert.

On Nov. 13, 2015, terrorists stormed the venue in the middle of EODM's set as part of a wider attack on the French capital that killed 130 people, 90 of whom were at the Bataclan.

The EODM members playing the show — frontman Jesse Hughes, guitarist Eden Galindo, drummer Julian Dorio and bassist Matt McJunkins — escaped, though the band's merch manager, Nick Alexander, was among those killed. Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, who cofounded EODM with Hughes, was not playing the show.

The impact of the Bataclan attack reverberated throughout the music world: U2, who was set to perform in Paris for a live HBO concert broadcast the following day, canceled the special. Deftones, who were scheduled to play the Bataclan the next three nights and had members in attendance at the EODM concert, canceled their remaining European tour dates, as did Foo Fighters.

U2 would return to perform in Paris in December 2015, and invited EODM onstage during the second of two concerts in the city. The music world also rallied around the band by contributing covers of their song "I Love You All the Time."

A documentary exploring the aftermath of the attacks and the friendship between Hughes and Homme, Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends), premiered in 2017.

"What happened 10 years ago was perhaps the worst thing that ever happened in my life," Hughes says in a new statement to Rolling Stone. "I lost faith in almost everything, I lost my confidence, I lost my sanity. Through the help of U2, our fans, and most importantly the strength of the people of France, I have slowly rebuilt my reality."

