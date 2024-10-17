University of South Florida to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts During UAB Football Game Saturday

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 — The University of South Florida will join hurricane recovery efforts in the Tampa Bay region through several initiatives during the USF football team’s upcoming game against UAB on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

Starting three hours before kickoff, USF and Feeding Tampa Bay will host a food drive for those affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Fans who donate three or more shelf-stable items will receive a coupon for two complimentary tickets to a 2024 home football game of their choice, including Saturday’s game against UAB. Families are limited to four complimentary tickets.

Student-athletes will be on hand to collect donations in Bulls Bay (the south plaza outside Raymond James Stadium) as fans head toward the stadium’s entrance. To support the community during this challenging time, Feeding Tampa Bay is seeking donations such as:

Canned foods

Dry goods

Miscellaneous supplies including hygiene items, disinfectant wipes, wrapped plastic utensils, and trash bags

“In one way or another, these hurricanes have affected all of us in the Tampa Bay region, and we are proud to offer our support to all those affected,” said USF Vice President for Athletics, Michael Kelly. “Our community is strong. I know we can make a significant impact to help those affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene by working together. Together, we will rise!”

Video board messages throughout the game will also display ways fans can donate to support those affected by the recent storms, including the USF Foundation’s United Support Fund, which provides assistance to USF students who have been impacted. Feeding Tampa Bay and the American Red Cross will also be included as organizations collecting donations to assist victims in their recovery.

USF faces UAB on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The game will be available on ESPN+. It can also be heard live on 102.5 FM and Bulls Unlimited digital radio on the USF Bulls app and TuneIn.

About USF Athletics

USF Athletics sponsors 21 varsity men’s and women’s teams that compete in 13 different sports, 20 at the NCAA Division I level in the American Athletic Conference, including the recent additions of women’s lacrosse and women’s beach volleyball. The Bulls’ athletic program began in 1965 and will be in its 59th season in 2024-25. Nearly 500 student-athletes train and compete in the athletic district located on the east end of the campus in Tampa, Fla. USF has garnered 16 national championships in varsity sports (the latest in 2022-23 in the NCAA indoor and outdoor high jump) and owns 149 conference titles won in 16 sports in department history, led by 20 each for men’s tennis and men’s soccer. USF has claimed 80 men’s conference championships and 69 women’s titles, led by 14 in women’s tennis and 12 in volleyball, and owns 32 American Athletic Conference team titles since joining the conference in 2013, including four in 2023-24. USF student-athletes have posted a combined annual grade-point average over 3.0 for a program record of 19 straight semesters as of spring 2024. USF has had over 700 student-athletes earn their degree since 2016-17.

Follow USF Athletics on X (@USFAthletics) and Facebook for all the latest information concerning the USF Athletic program.

– #GoBulls –

©2022 Cox Media Group