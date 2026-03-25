Gasparilla Music Festival 2026

Tampa’s biggest music weekend is back! The Gasparilla Music Festival returns April 10th through the 12th at its brand-new home—Meridian Fields in Water Street Tampa.

Three days, multiple stages, and over 40 bands—featuring Mt. Joy, Shakey Graves, GZA & the Phunky Nomads, Two Friends, Jai Wolf, Gov’t Mule and more.

From indie and rock to EDM and hip-hop, there’s something for every music fan—plus incredible food and a mission that supports local music education.

Single-day tickets start at just $55 —grab yours now at GMFTickets.com