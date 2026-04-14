Cinco just leveled up! This is the rooftop pool party everyone will be talking about!

It’s the Corona Cinco Splash Pool Party, Sunday, May 3rd,, at the rooftop pool at The Moxy/Sparrow in downtown St. Petersburg. Think sun on your skin, a sparkling pool, beats to make you move, and ice-cold Coronas in your hand!

Featuring a live DJ, Insta-worthy moments, giveaways, and more!

You can’t buy tickets! The only way in is to win! Join Corona at these events to win FREE tickets!

Thursday, April 30th (8-10p)

Crafty Squirrel

259 Central Ave

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

*Enjoy Buy One Get One Coronas and Modelos

Friday, May 1st (7-9p)

Thirsty First

515 Central Ave

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

*Enjoy All you can Drink Corona Products for only $20!