Marking 20 years since their self-titled debut and 17 years since Love Drunk, the tour finds the band performing both albums front-to-back each night in track list order - a rare, career-spanning event built for the fans who’ve been there since the basement days and the new ones singing along for the first time.

Boys Like Girls emerged from the Boston underground with a sound that cut through the noise – anthemic, unapologetic, and impossible to ignore. Since their debut, the band has defined and defied boundaries, delivering dynamic records and high-voltage performances that have resonated worldwide. Their catalog has become a cornerstone of 2000s alternative, earning platinum records, sold-out tours, and a fiercely loyal global following.

After a period of reinvention – both as individuals and as a unit – Boys Like Girls have reemerged with a renewed focus. Their return isn’t about nostalgia; it’s a statement of intent. With a new record slated for release next year and a tour alongside the Jonas Brothers, the band is poised to reclaim their place at the forefront of modern music.

Boys Like Girls have always thrived on evolution. Their legacy isn’t just in their past successes, but in their refusal to stand still. In 2025, they’re not chasing the past – they’re setting the pace for what comes next.

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