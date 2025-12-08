Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is thrilled to announce the return of the internationally acclaimed camping festival, taking place June 11-14, 2026, on the 700-acre Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. Bonnaroo 2026 will once again present a fantastic lineup of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival, with live music and much more through the night and into early morning with special sunrise sets. This year’s highlights include headline performances from Skrillex, The Strokes, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Noah Kahan, along with top-billed live sets from GRiZ, Turnstile, Teddy Swims, The Neighbourhood, Role Model, Kesha, and many more. In addition, Kesha will lead the 2026 Superjam, titled “KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP,” and “Weird Al” Yankovic will be performing a special late-night Saturday set called “Bigger & Weirder Saturday Late Night Roovue.” The complete Bonnaroo 2026 lineup is below.
Bonnaroo tickets go on sale Friday, December 5th at 10:00 am (CT), exclusively via bonnaroo.com. 2026 ticket options include 4-Day General Admission, 4-Day GA+, 4-Day VIP, 4-Day Platinum, and 4-Day Roo Insider, along with a variety of camping and parking options.
Bonnaroo also offers upgraded ticket types for those who prefer an elevated experience. GA+ tickets include unlimited access to the Centeroo GA+ Lounge, with relaxed seating, dedicated food for purchase, air-conditioned restrooms, and hospitality staff to assist with all festival needs; a private bar with drinks for purchase plus complimentary soft drinks; a dedicated premium entrance lane at both gates into Centeroo, and more. VIP and Platinum guests will enjoy the same perks plus dedicated close-in and on-field viewing areas; unlimited access to VIP and Platinum air-conditioned Lounges; an express lane at the main festival store and artist merch store, commemorative festival gifts, and so much more. To learn more about all Premium experiences, please see http://www.bonnaroo.com/tickets.
A wide range of Camping & Parking options will be available in Outeroo, including Primitive Car Camping, Glamping, RVs, Backstage Camping, Accessible Camping, Groop Camping, Community Camping, and more. Premium Outeroo Camping Accommodations include pre-pitched Souvenir Tents, cool and comfortable Darkroom Tents, Luxury Bell Tents, and spacious 2-person Wood Frame Safari Tents for the ultimate Bonnaroo camping experience. Cosmic Nomads On-Site Daily Parking passes will be available for ticketholders who are not camping. For details on all accommodation options, please visit www.bonnaroo.com/accommodations.
Bonnaroo 2026 will also see an array of new experiences along with significant upgrades to the Farm, including improved drainage, miles of new roadways, and 135 acres of new turf. In addition, the much-beloved Bonnaroo bandanas will be back this year. 2026 will also see the long-awaited return of Bonnaroo Radio, providing exclusive programming like throwback Bonnaroo performances, interviews, traffic and weather updates, and more as fans arrive at the Farm and throughout the weekend.
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is generously supported by PayPal, Venmo, and Verizon.
THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2026 LINEUP IS BELOW:
THURSDAY
Skrillex
Four Tet
Vince Staples
Spiritual Cramp
FRIDAY
The Strokes
Griz
Turnstile
Mt. Joy
Major Lazer
Jessie Murph
Yungblud
Geese
Cloonee
Lil Jon
Blood Orange
Wet Leg
Hot Mulligan
bbno$
Zack Fox
Smino
Sidepiece
Rachel Chinouriri
The Dare
Adventure Club
NOTION
Mother Mother
Łaszewo
Blues Traveler
Wolfmother
Wednesday
The Chats
Lambrini Girls
Amble
Daniel Allan
Goldie Boutilier
Dora Jar
Villanelle
Jackie Hollander
PawPaw Rod
SATURDAY
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Teddy Swims
The Neighbourhood
Alabama Shakes
Chase & Status
Sara Landry
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
Amyl & The Sniffers
Sub Focus
Gorgon City
flipturn
Passion Pit
Snow Strippers
Tash Sultana
Wyatt Flores
Boys Noize
Holly Humberstone
Deathpact
SG Lewis
Osees
Waylon Wyatt
The Runarounds
DJ Trixie Mattel
Buffalo Traffic Jam
Confidence Man
Arcy Drive
Mountain Grass Unit
Juelz
The Stews
Congress The Band
Midnight Generation
Sunami
Nikita, The Wicked
“Weird Al” Yankovic Bigger & Weirder Roovue
KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP
SUNDAY
Noah Kahan
Role Model
Kesha
Tedeschi Trucks Band
LSZEE
Clipse
Mariah the Scientist
Daily Bread
Modest Mouse
Big Gigantic
Japanese Breakfast
Turnover
San Holo
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Del Water Gap
Spacey Jane
Audrey Hobert
Fcukers
Blondshell
Little Stranger
Aly & AJ
Hemlocke Springs
Steph Strings
A Hundred Drums
Girl Tones
Motifv
