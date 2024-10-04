Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Love is Blind: Singles from Washington, D.C., are ready to try their hand at love in season 7.

Heartstopper: Nick and Charlie are back and bringing all the feels in season 3.

It's What's Inside: A pre-wedding party descends into a nightmare in the new sci-fi horror film.

Prime Video
The Legend of Vox Machina: A band of misfits fight their inner and outer demons in season 3.

Hulu
Hold Your Breath: Start spooky season off right with the new horror film about horrific dust storms.

Max
The Franchise: Follow the chaotic lives of the crew of a blockbuster movie in the comedy series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!