Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Avatar: The Last Airbender: Check out season 2 of the live-action show based on the beloved animated series.

Little Brother: John Cena and Eric Andre are brothers in this comedy film.

Hulu
The Bear: Are you ready for the fifth and final season of the comedy-drama series? Yes, chef.

HBO Max
Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: Larry David teamed up with the Obamas for this sketch comedy series.

Movie theaters
Supergirl: Clark Kent's cousin is played by Milly Alcock in this new superhero film.

Jackass: Best and Last: The gang gets back together for one last hurrah in this new movie.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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