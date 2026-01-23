Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FX, Hulu
The Beauty: Ashton Kutcher stars in the new series from creator Ryan Murphy.

Prime Video
Steal: Sophie Turner stars in the new series about an investment company that gets upended by a heist.

HBO
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!: Watch the two-part docuseries on the comedy legend.

Netflix
Finding Her Edge: This new show follows professional ice dancers, and the thin line between love and hate.

Skyscraper Live: Professional climber Alex Honnold will free solo climb one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world in this live event.

Movie theaters
Mercy: Chris Pratt must prove his innocence to an AI judge played by Rebecca Ferguson in this new film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

