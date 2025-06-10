Viola Davis, Conan O'Brien among inductees into Television Academy Hall of Fame

Disney/Stewart Cook via Getty
By Andrea Tuccillo

Viola DavisConan O'Brien and Henry Winkler are among this year's inductees into the 27th Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Other honorees include six-time Emmy-winning producer Ryan Murphy, Emmy-winning composer Mike Post, and producer and director of television and live events Don Mischer.
“These trailblazing performers, creators and producers have left an indelible mark on our industry,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, says in a statement. “Their groundbreaking work has shaped and elevated the television landscape in profound ways.”
Rick Rosen, chair of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, adds, “All six honorees have elevated the art of storytelling and have had an extraordinary influence on television culture and history. Their transformative leadership and innovative work have made a lasting impact on the medium, and the Television Academy is proud to honor their legacy.”
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during the Televerse Festival on Aug. 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

