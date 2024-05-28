USPS thinks you need a bigger mailbox

This DOES make sense....

Open red letter box with envelopes near white brick wall. Space for text Open red letter box with envelopes near white brick wall. Space for text (Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images)

By Sam

First of all, did anyone know that ‘Mail Improvement Week’ was the last week of May?! Yeah me either. Every year during that timeframe, USPS puts suggestions out to customers about how they can improve their mail experience.

This year, they are suggesting BIGGER mail boxes would be better! According to USPS, “Today’s newer mailboxes are wider and taller to accommodate delivery of items you’ve ordered online and reduce the need for notices left and trips to the Post Office to retrieve a package.”

And it does make sense, because if you’re like me you probably get more packages than ACTUAL mail, and the typical mailbox most of us have is far too small. Plus, it would save many postal workers from walking up to your door to drop the package, they could just leave it in the box!

Here’s some other tips they have this year:

  • Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door
  • Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel
  • Remounting a loosened mailbox post
  • Replacing or adding house numbers

Sam

Sam

Hi! My name is Sam and I was born and raised in Saint Petersburg FL, attending St. Pete High (Go Green Devils!) and USF (Go Bulls!).

