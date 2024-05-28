USPS thinks you need a bigger mailbox

First of all, did anyone know that ‘Mail Improvement Week’ was the last week of May?! Yeah me either. Every year during that timeframe, USPS puts suggestions out to customers about how they can improve their mail experience.

This year, they are suggesting BIGGER mail boxes would be better! According to USPS, “Today’s newer mailboxes are wider and taller to accommodate delivery of items you’ve ordered online and reduce the need for notices left and trips to the Post Office to retrieve a package.”

And it does make sense, because if you’re like me you probably get more packages than ACTUAL mail, and the typical mailbox most of us have is far too small. Plus, it would save many postal workers from walking up to your door to drop the package, they could just leave it in the box!

Here’s some other tips they have this year:

Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door

Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel

Remounting a loosened mailbox post

Replacing or adding house numbers

©2024 Cox Media Group