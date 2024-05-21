Top Things to in Tampa Bay Memorial Day Weekend

There is LOTS to do this Memorial Day weekend in Tampa Bay! Here’s my top picks!

Aquapalooza: Sunday, May 26th 12p-4p. Huge sand bar party at New Pass Sandbar in Sarasota put on by MarineMax. Tie up with other boaters while you enjoy live music and giveaways! Info here.

13th Annual International Cuban Sandwich Festival: Sunday, May 26th in Centennial Park in Ybor from 12p-6p! Cubans are the SANDWICH of Tampa Bay and participants will once again battle for ‘Best Cuban Sandwich’, and attempt to break the world record for longest Cuban at over 200 feet! Event is free or you can pay for a VIP experience here.

Uptown Music & Arts Festival: Curtis Hixton Park 5/25 and 5/26 from 4p-10p. Event features contemporary jazz performers and artists. Nonprofit UEG Productions, Inc. is putting on the event “with the goal of providing financial support to local non-profit community organizations that provide critical services to the underserved in the Tampa Bay area and music and arts education programs for youth.”

Crawfish Boil at Bayboro Brewing: May 25th at 3pm. Get it while it lasts!! First boil drops at 3pm with each round taking about 45 minutes to an hour. Tickets are $55 per person.

Memorial Day Weekend Silent Party: 9pm on Friday, May 24th. 3 DJ”s will takeover American Social in Tampa with a silent disco experience!

Clearwater Honor Fest: On Monday, Memorial Day at 10am in Coachman Park. This is a day of honor, remembrance and community spirit. Hosted at Coachman Park by the Florida Veterans Coalition and the City of Clearwater. “This event isn’t just a commemoration; it’s an immersive experience designed to uplift, inspire and unite.”

RAYS GAMES: Rays take on the Royals at home Friday at 6:50p, and Sunday at 1:40p. Info here!

And the other options? The beaches, the boat, the pool, or doing ABOSLUTLEY NOTHING. Enjoy it!









