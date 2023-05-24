Tina Turner, music legend, dies at 83

Singer Tina Turner has died, according to an announcement posted Wednesday on her official Facebook page. She was 83 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the post reads. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music.

“All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Tina Turner performs on stage at Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 4th November 1990.

In recent years, the BBC reports, Turner had suffered a number of health issues “including cancer, a stroke and kidney failure.”

Turner rose to fame alongside husband Ike in the 1960s, with songs including ‘Proud Mary’ and ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

“Her solo career floundered for years before she mounted a stunning comeback in 1984 with her multiplatinum album ‘Private Dancer’ and its No. 1 hit, ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’,” CNN’s Lisa Respers France writes.

The BBC’s Emma Saunders adds Turner was dubbed the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll throughout her career, and was famed for her “raunchy and energetic stage performances and husky, powerful vocals.”

