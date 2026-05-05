'The Odyssey': Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway star in new trailer

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in 'The Odyssey.' (Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

Make the journey to watch the new trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Universal Pictures has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of Homer's epic poem.

The trailer, which runs 2 1/2 minutes, finds Matt Damon starring as Odysseus. Its starts with him in conversation with Calypso, as played by Charlize Theron.

"Tell me what you remember," Calypso says to Odysseus.

"A wife. A son," he answers. "We won the war. Help me go home."

The trailer also shows off more from its star-studded ensemble cast, including Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway.

"This is a household waiting for a master. I want you to choose me," Pattinson's Antinous says to Hathaway's Penelope.

"Ithaca's king is coming back," she says in return.

Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya also star in the film, which Universal describes as "a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," which will bring the foundational, classic story to IMAX screens for the first time.

Homer's The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus' 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He is filled with interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope, and his grown son, Telemachus, who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father's throne.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, his first since the Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer. He also produced the movie with his wife, Emma Thomas.

The Odyssey opens in movie theaters on July 17.

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