'The Legend of Zelda' live-action film starts production, Nintendo shares new photos

A Link figurine from 'The Legend of Zelda' with shop staff inside Nintendo Tokyo store in Shibuya. (Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By Mary Pat Thompson

We now have our first look at The Legend of Zelda movie.

The first photos from Nintendo and Sony's live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda video game franchise were released Monday on the Nintendo Today! app.

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, who serves as a producer on the project, then shared the new photos to his social media. These new images come as filming for the project has started, with Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth taking on the roles of Princess Zelda and the swordsman Link, respectively.

"We have begun full-scale filming of the live-action 'Legend of Zelda' movie in the beautiful natural surroundings with Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link," Miyamoto wrote. "Filming is progressing smoothly, so we hope you will continue to support us."

The photos show Link and Zelda standing in the middle of a green field. Both actors are dressed in their character's signature costumes, with Zelda carrying her signature bow and arrow. 

Miyamoto revealed the casting of Link and Zelda on his social media back in July.

Wes Ball, who helmed The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, directs the upcoming film. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 7, 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!