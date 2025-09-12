'The Hunting Wives' renewed for season 2 at Netflix

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman in 'The Hunting Wives.' (Netflix)
By Mary Pat Thompson

The Hunting Wives has scored a second season.

Netflix has renewed the drama series for season 2. Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman, as well as much of the original cast, will return for the upcoming new season of the show.

Also confirmed to be returning for season 2 are Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Evan Jonigkeit as Graham and George Ferrier as Brad.
As for what fans can expect in the new episodes, it seems "Sophie and Margo are on the outs," according to the season 2 logline. "But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?”
Rebecca Cutter created and executive produced the series, which was based on May Cobb's 2021 novel. Season 2 will be a continuation of the story from an original script by Cutter.
“I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again,” Cutter told Netflix. “And I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

