'The Golden Bachelor' finale recap: Gerry finds love, proposes

Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor journey for love concluded with a proposal to Theresa Nist, 70, in the season finale of the hit show, which she accepted.

The episode also saw his heartbreaking goodbye to Leslie Fhima, 64, who was the first woman he said "I love you" to during his journey.

The finale began with Nist meeting Gerry's family. Theresa met Gerry's daughters first and told them about herself and the similar story she shares with Gerry about the loss of a spouse.

When Gerry's daughters asked if she would say yes if Gerry proposed, Theresa said "yes."

After meeting with Gerry's family, Theresa and Gerry had a final date where they had a deeper conversation about life.

During their date, Theresa expressed her apprehension about Gerry's connection with Leslie, but told him that she'd "still want him to be happy" even if he didn't choose her. She also that she wouldn't want Gerry to choose her if he wasn't "1,000% wanting me and overwhelmingly wanting me."

Gerry told her that "There is another woman in the mix" and that he "wouldn't propose" unless he's a thousand percent "committed to what we have."

Next, it was time for Gerry to meet Leslie's family. Fhima was the first woman Turner said "I love you" to on the show. The two had an immediate connection.

"I'm crazy about your grandfather, I love him," Fhima told Gerry's granddaughters. "Everything about him, he's very heartfelt and sincere, he's a very good person."

But following her meeting with Gerry's family, Fhima said she noticed a change in him as they were parting ways, explaining, "His mannerisms were a little different."

During their final night together, Fhima confronted Gerry about how he was different with her that day, which he chalked up to stress over the decisions he'd have to make and apologizing for the "low energy" he was bringing.

At the very end of their date, Fhima told Gerry that she loved him, but his only reply was, "That's such a special sentiment. I can feel it."

After leaving Fhima's hotel room in tears, he came back and came clean to her about falling "in love with Theresa," telling her, "That is the direction I'm going to take."

Fhima answered with "Everything you told me the other night was a lie."

"I'm heartbroken once again," she added.

Fhima and Turner reunited after their heartbreaking goodbye on stage where Fhima told him about how she fell in love with him "for so many reasons" and how she fell in love with his integrity.

"Your words meant so much to me and that's why I was blindsided," she said. "I just don't know where I went wrong."

Turner admitted that he "got caught up in moments" where he said, "I love you." He also apologized for the "pain" he caused her and other women along the way. Fhima said she doesn't know if she accepts his apology, but "understands" it. She also told him that she doesn't regret Turner telling her "I love you" because it "opened my heart."

The finale ended with Gerry proposing to Theresa.

Turner also gave her a golden rose as a "symbol" of his love for her.

During the "After the Final Rose" ceremony, host Jesse Palmer surprised them with a trip to Italy.

Turner said that they would use the trip as a honeymoon because they're getting married live on television on Jan. 4, 2024.

Watch Turner and Nist's interview on Good Morning America on Friday, December 1.

