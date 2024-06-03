'The Garfield Movie' flashes its claws, topping box office with $14 million weekend

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

By George Costantino

The Garfield Movie topped the domestic box office, grabbing an estimated $14 million in its second week of release. The animated film, featuring the voice of Chris Pratt as the titular fat cat, has grossed $51.5 million in North America and $152 million worldwide to date.

IF, John Krasinski's live-action CGI fantasy comedy -- featuring the voices of Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the late Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell -- took second place with an estimated $10.8 million. Its three-week domestic tally now stands at $80.4 million and $138 million globally.

Right behind in third place was Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, delivering an estimated $10.7 million at the domestic box office. After two weeks, Furiosa has collected $49.6 million in North America and $114 million worldwide.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes took fourth place, earning an estimated $8 million, bringing its four-week domestic tally to $140 million. Worldwide, the latest Planet of the Apes movie has grossed $337 million.

Rounding out the top five was The Fall Guy, pulling in an estimated $4.2 million. The Ryan Gosling/Emily Blunt-led action comedy, in its fifth week of release, has pocketed $80.2 million domestically and $157 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!