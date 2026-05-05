'The Bear' drops new surprise prequel episode starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Mikey and Richie in 'Gary,' a surprise new episode of 'The Bear.' (FX)

A brand-new episode of The Bear? Yes, chef!

FX and Hulu have dropped a surprise episode of the acclaimed drama series. The episode, which is titled Gary, is a flashback that follows the characters Richie and Mikey, as played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal. It runs an hour and takes place before the events of the main series.

This prequel episode follows Richie and Mikey as they take a work trip to Gary, Indiana. According to its official description, the episode takes a look at “the two friends’ complicated relationship, uncovering new layers of Mikey’s mental state while offering crucial insight into the man Richie is when audiences first meet him in season 1 — adding emotional context that reframes their story from the very beginning.”

Bernthal and Moss-Bachrach cowrote the episode, which was directed by the series' creator, Christopher Storer. Moss-Bachrach took to his Instagram on Tuesday to promote the episode in a post he collaborated on with Bernthal.

"COUSINS! PRIMOS! CUGINI!!! Get ready for GARY!!!! We are so excited to finally share this little adventure with Richie and Mikey," Moss-Bachrach wrote. "Making this was a dream come true. Thanks to the beautiful people of Gary, Indiana and as always Chicago, Illinois."

The actor also noted that the episode will appear on Hulu under the name Gary, telling interested viewers to search its title instead of looking for it as part of The Bear's catalog.

The Bear was renewed for a fifth season after season 4 premiered in June 2025.

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