Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim to star in live-action 'Tangled' film

At last we see the light.

Walt Disney Studios has announced the cast for its live-action film adaptation of the animated movie-musical, Tangled.

Australian actress Teagan Croft will lead the film as the Disney Princess Rapunzel while Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel's Zombies franchise, will take on the role of the dashing rogue Flynn Rider.

"Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney's Tangled. Coming only to theaters," the official Disney Studios Instagram account shared on Wednesday.

The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey will helm the film from a script by Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kristin Burr of Cruella and Freakier Friday will produce.

Croft and Manheim will take on the characters that were originated by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in the 2010 animated feature.

There is currently no word on who will take on the role of villainous Mother Gothel, who was voiced by Donna Murphy in the original film.

Croft is best known for playing Raven in the DC Universe superhero series Titans, which ran from 2018-2023. She also starred in the 2023 Netflix film True Spirit.

In addition to his work in the Zombies films, Manheim is known for the Paramount+ series School Spirits.

The original Tangled was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, with a screenplay by Dan Fogelman. It earned more than $582 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers. Additionally, the film won a Grammy for the song "I See the Light," which also earned a best original song nomination at the Academy Awards.

Other songs featured in the film included "When Will My Life Begin?", "Mother Knows Best" and "I've Got a Dream."

