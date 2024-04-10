Tampa named one of the best cities for college grads

Do you agree?

According to Apartment Advisor, in addition to Tampa being a BEAUTIFUL place to live almost all year around, it’s also “Tampa also presents a favorable business climate, leading to a growing number of employment opportunities in recent years due to its burgeoning tech scene and dominant defense and security and financial services industries.” Which does make sense, given the insane amount of growth Tampa Bay has seen in the last few years AND the increased attention we’ve gotten due to our success in sports.

The only drawback I see in Tampa Bay? RENT. Forget buying a house, (we know how hard that is!) finding a place to live with affordable rent is a struggle! But hopefully for our college grads, they find one of these referenced new employment opportunities and it all works out. Because you truly can’t beat living in beautiful Tampa Bay!

I mean...who else celebrates a Super Bowl win LIKE THIS.

There were other cities that made the list...read the full article here!

Hi! My name is Sam and I was born and raised in Saint Petersburg FL, attending St. Pete High (Go Green Devils!) and USF (Go Bulls!).

