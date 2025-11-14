Space Nerds (Like Me) Blue Origin Has Now Also Nailed Landing A Booster Rocket After Launch

Blue Origin New Glenn Rocket To Launch Carrying NASA ESCAPADE Probes Heading To Mars CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 13: The Blue Origin New Glenn rocket lifts off at Launch Complex 36 in its second launch attempt at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on November 13, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. New Glenn's second mission, NG-2, sends the NASA twin ESCAPADE spacecraft to Mars. Also aboard is a Viasat technology demonstrator in support of the NASA Communications Services Project. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images) (Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)
By Ethan

Space X was the first to land a booster rocket on a floating platform in the ocean so it can be reused again. That achievement is a huge step forward in making space travel (slightly) less insanely expensive because now they can use that booster rocket multiple times. Prior to that the hundreds of millions of dollars in booster rockets either sank to the bottom of the ocean, or is still floating through space, waiting to burn up on re-entry into the atmosphere.

But now both Space X and Blue Origin have successfully landed their boosters on floating ocean platforms.

Check out this cool video, especially for space nerds like me.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!