See first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider'

Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider.' (Jay Maidment for Prime Video. Image captured on the backlot of the 'Tomb Raider' production stages.)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Sophie Turner is the new Lara Croft.

With the Tomb Raider reboot series officially in production, Amazon MGM Studios has released a first-look image of the former Game of Thrones star looking the part of the iconic video game character.

Turner looks ready for adventure, sporting a green tank top, black shorts, red-tinted sunglasses and Croft’s signature gun holsters.

The series, from showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs. It's set to air on Prime Video.

Turner is the latest actress to take on the role of Lara Croft. Angelina Jolie previously played the part in 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its sequel, 2003's The Cradle of Life. Alicia Vikander took over the role in the 2018 reboot, Tomb Raider.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

