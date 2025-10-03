Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sentence has been announced

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By Gustavo Chacon

A judge has finally handed down Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sentence. Diddy must serve 50 months in prison, pay a $500,000 fine, and perform five years of a supervised release.

That is much less than prosecutors asked for. They recommended 11 years for the Bad Boy mogul. Meanwhile, the defense argued that Diddy should’ve only received a 14-month sentence, which would’ve equated to time already served.

Combs has been in custody since September of 2024, so he’ll receive credit for that time. What does that mean for Diddy? It means, he’ll serve an additional 36 months (three years) along with the fine and supervised release.

Here’s more on how we got to this point:

