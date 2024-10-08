'Reminders of Him' by Colleen Hoover to be adapted into a film

By Angeline Jane Bernabe

Colleen Hoover's Reminders of Him is the author's next novel heading to the big screen.

Universal Pictures announced Monday that Hoover's 2022 bestselling novel will be adapted into a film.

Hoover co-wrote the screenplay with Lauren Levine, who previously produced Bridge to Terabithia in 2007 and the series Confess in 2017. The duo will also produce the film through their new production company Heartbones Entertainment, according to Universal Pictures.

Reminders of Him follows a woman named Kenna Rowan, who returns to her small town, hoping to reunite with her 4-year-old daughter after serving time in prison for a tragic mistake.

In a statement shared by Universal, Hoover said that she is "thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan's world to life."

"I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life," Hoover said. "I am excited as Reminders of Him holds a special place in my heart too."

Reminders of Him follows the film adaptation of Hoover's 2016 novel It Ends With Us, which was released in August, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Reminders of Him will be released in theaters Feb. 13, 2026.

