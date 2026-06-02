Rebecca Ferguson stars in 'Silo' season 3 official trailer

Rebecca Ferguson in 'Silo' season 3. (Apple TV)
By Mary Pat Thompson

The trailer for Silo season 3 has arrived.

Apple TV has released a new official trailer for the third season of its drama series starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson.

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, the first of which will premiere on July 3. A new episode will debut every Friday that follows through Sept. 4.

Silo's third season will continue the saga of the dystopian society of 10,000 people who live underground in mysterious circumstances, as well as an origin story of the society that's set centuries in the past.

"In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat," according to an official description from Apple TV. "Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences."

The trailer finds Ferguson's Juliette dealing with the difficult society she lives in.

"I look at myself in the mirror and I don't even know who's looking back at me," she says. "I get splinters of memories. If the founders cared so much, why do they need to kill a silo?"

Also starring in season 3 are Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite and Clare Perkins.

Silo has already been renewed for a fourth and final season. The show is based on the Silo trilogy of books by Hugh Howey.

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