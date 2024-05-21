Prime Video turns English history on its head with 'My Lady Jane'

Prime Video has just dropped the trailer to My Lady Jane, a buzzy new alternative history series that seems to have all the ingredients for a new Bridgerton-esque bodice ripper: there's literal palace intrigue, salty language and, of course, sex.

"My Lady Jane is a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII's son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her scoundrel of a husband Guildford," Prime Video teases.

Calling it "an epic tale of true love and high adventure," the streamer continues: "At the center of this swashbuckling new series is the brilliant and headstrong Jane (newcomer Emily Bader), who is shocked to be crowned queen and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)."



Starring opposite her is Killing Eve's Edward Bluemel, Pirates veteran Jordan Peters and Preacher's Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour, one of the plotters.

All eight episodes of the show debut on June 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.