Pete Davidson: 'Poor choice of words,' but 'not sorry' for lashing out at PETA over criticism for buying new dog

Pete Davidson addressed the profanity-laced voicemail he left for PETA after they criticized him for buying a dog from a pet store, acknowledging it was a "poor choice of words," but he's not sorry for standing up for himself.

The war of words started when the Bupkis star and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, were filmed filling out paperwork at a New York City pet store that confirmed to TMZ that the couple bought a 2-month-old cavapoo puppy Davidson saw online. Pete explained that the pet was for his mom, whose dog died earlier this year.

Daphna Nachminovitch, senior vice president of cruelty investigations at PETA, responded to the video, expressing her sympathy over the loss of their dog, but condemned Davidson, 29, for purchasing, rather than adopting.

In turn, the Saturday Night Live alum left Nachminovitch a voicemail, in which he explained that he was "severely allergic to dogs."

"And my mom’s f****** dog, who was 2 years old, died a week prior, and we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog," he continued, before suggesting to Nachminovitch, "Do your research before you f****** create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired c***. F*** you and suck my d***.”

"I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement. Then this organization [PETA] made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse," Pete explained. "I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

