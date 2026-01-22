Nicholas Galitzine is He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe' teaser trailer

Roboto (Kristen Wiig), Man At Arms (Idris Elba), Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), Teela (Camila Mendes) and Cringer in 'Masters of the Universe.' (Amazon MGM Studios)

The teaser trailer for Masters of the Universe has arrived.

Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for the upcoming live-action film based on Mattel's franchise of the same name on Thursday.

Travis Knight directs the movie, which stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela. It arrives in theaters on June 5.

The trailer finds Galitzine's He-Man away from his home world and living on Earth, known by the name Adam Glenn.

"All that stuff that only exists in legends and bedtime stories — talking tigers, spaceships and magic swords that can make a man as mighty as a god — where I come from, that stuff is real," He-Man says in a voice-over.

Galitzine posted the trailer to his Instagram, captioning it, "Discover your true POWER! Masters of the Universe is out in theaters only, June 5th."

The actor previously shared the first look at his He-Man transformation in June 2025, when he confirmed that production on the film had ended.

"Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man," Galitzine wrote at the time. "It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work."

The Masters of the Universe cast is rounded out by Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Alison Brie, Charlotte Riley, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Sam C. Wilson, Hafthor Bjornsson, Kojo Attah, Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola.

