'Monster High 2' gets a trailer and release date

Just in time for the start of spooky season, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have released the new trailer and premiere date for Monster High 2.



The sequel to the live-action movie musical based on the Monster High doll franchise will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 5, and will premiere on Nickelodeon the same day at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Nickelodeon will also show encores every weekend in October.



The story follows the children of famous monsters and creatures as they enter their sophomore year at Monster High. It stars Miia Harris, Nayah Damasen and Ceci Balagot.



The first Monster High movie came out in 2022 and became the #1 kids and family movie on Paramount+ during its debut week.

