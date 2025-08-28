Michael Longfellow exits 'Saturday Night Live' ahead of season 51

Michael Longfellow walks the SNL50 red carpet on Sunday, February 16, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/NBC)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Michael Longfellow will not return to Saturday Night Live.

The comedian has exited the late-night comedy sketch series ahead of the upcoming season 51, ABC Audio has learned. He was part of the show's cast for three seasons after joining before season 48.

This news comes the same week former cast members Devon Walker and Emil Wakim announced their departures from SNL.

Walker shared he was leaving the show through an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"me and baby broke up," Walker captioned his post announcing the decision.

Wakim also shared his departure from SNL to Instagram in a post on Wednesday.

"i won’t be returning to snl next year. it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there," Wakim captioned a post filled with photos from his time working on the show.
Longfellow has yet to release any statement on his departure from the show.

Saturday Night Live premieres its season 51 on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!