'Mayor of Kingstown' finale drops a sneak peek, as Jeremy Renner says he's "probably" back in new MCU movies

Paramount+ (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown has its third season finale on Sunday, and Paramount+ just dropped a sneak peek of the final chapter.

In the snippet, Renner's fixer Mike McLusky and his longtime criminal friend and sometimes frenemy Bunny, played by Tobi Bamtefa, seek to divvy up influence in the titular city.

"That's a whole lotta territory. There's a whole lot of ambition right there," Bunny says, as the pair look out on the city.

"When you go across the lines, there's monsters waiting," Renner's character warns. "Monsters bigger than you. ... You settle for Kingstown."

Bunny replies, "What about you?"

Mike says, "I get some sort of peace. Twisted as it is."

As his show winds up, Renner is playfully jabbing that "son of a b****" Robert Downey Jr. for hiding the news he's rejoined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Doom.

"I had no idea," Renner told Us Weekly, "and we're close friends."

Renner said he started "blowing up" RDJ's phone on the old Avengers chat string, which also features Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo.

"I’m like, 'What's going on? Are you hiding this from us?'"

Renner said he's "really, really excited about it" and teased whether we may see his Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in Downey's next entries, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

"I think it's going to be challenging to get everybody together," said the actor, who miraculously survived being crushed by a snowplow in 2023.

He added of the new movies, "I'm excited about it. We'll see. I think we'll probably be doing it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

