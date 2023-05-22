Max reveals "romantic documentary" 'Swiping America'

Streaming service Max has parted the curtain on a new "rom-doc," or romantic-documentary, called Swiping America.

The show will launch on the newly rebranded streaming service on June 15 with the first two of six episodes.

Producers tease the show "follows a group of diverse singles from New York City (Ashleigh, Kesun, Kris, Reagan) on an introspective, eight-city dating app journey, as they explore personal issues around sex, relationships, love and connection."

Each episode finds the group in a new American city, from Asheville, North Carolina, to Seattle, Washington, "as producers swipe through possible matches and curate blind dates for them."

Max continues, "While forging a special friendship with each other over the course of the season, their journey culminates in Hawaii, where they hand-pick their best match from the season and ultimately decide whether their relationship can go the distance."

