Matt Damon, Will Ferrell are final 'SNL' hosts for season 51

Saturday Night Live has announced the hosts and musical guests for the last three episodes of season 51.

Singer/actress Olivia Rodrigo will pull double duty as the host and musical guest on May 2, ahead of the release of her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on June 12. This will be her first time hosting and third time as musical guest.

Matt Damon will host for the third time on May 9, with musical guest Noah Kahan. Damon's new film, The Odyssey, is out June 17, while Kahan's got a new album, The Great Divide, out April 24.

Former SNL cast member Will Ferrell returns as host for the 51st season finale on May 16, with Paul McCartney booked as the musical guest. It marks Ferrell's sixth time hosting and McCartney's fifth time performing. McCartney's appearance coincides with the upcoming release of his new solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, which is set to drop May 29. Ferrell has a new Netflix show, The Hawk, coming out this summer.

Colman Domingo hosts April 11 with musical guest Anitta.

SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET and streams live on Peacock.

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