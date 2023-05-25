Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and more are dolls in full 'Barbie' trailer

The main trailer for the highly anticipated Barbie film is here.

The new trailer gives fans more of an in-depth look at Barbie's world -- filled with pink cars, pink houses and palm trees.

It opens with Ken (Ryan Gosling) asking if he can come over to Barbie's (Margot Robbie) house. Barbie says yes and that she's just having a "giant blowout party with all the Barbies and planned choreography and a bespoke song."

The trailer then takes off with Barbie and Ken dancing to a new song by Dua Lipa in the background, Barbie driving in her pink convertible, and more scenes in Barbie Land filled with pink beaches and houses.

Things take a turn when Barbie seemingly has an existential crisis, which features a clip of her iconic tip-toe feet falling flat and another clip of Barbie going to the real world.

A synopsis for the film says, "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken."

The Greta Gerwig-directed film includes a star-studded cast playing different versions of Barbies and Kens.

Ritu Arya, Nicola Coughlan, Ana Cruz Kayne, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef and Issa Rae are among the Barbies, while Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu play Kens.

Earlier this week, the film released the lineup of artists who will be featured on the album. Along with Dua Lipa, fans can expect to hear Ava Max, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, HAIM, Ryan Gosling and more.

Barbie arrives in theaters July 21.

