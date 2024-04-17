Margaret Qualley reportedly exits Hulu's Amanda Knox series

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

About a month after news broke that Poor Things' Margaret Qualley was to executive produce and star in a Hulu project about Amanda Knox, Deadline reports the twice Emmy-nominated actress has exited the project. Scheduling reasons were to blame, the trade says.

Knox, an American studying abroad, spent almost four years in an Italian prison following a wrongful conviction for the 2007 murder of her roommate in their apartment in Italy. The eight-episode project, detailing Knox's "16-year odyssey to set herself free," will now be recast, per the trade, which notes shooting will still get underway in the fall.

Knox's story was previously chronicled in the 2011 Lifetime original film Trial in Italy. The 2021 film Stillwater, starring Matt DamonAbigail Breslin and Camille Cottin, centered on a similar but fictional scenario, with Damon's blue-collar dad stopping at nothing to clear his daughter's name.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!