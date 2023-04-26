John Stamos reveals he got the Olsen twins fired — and re-hired — on 'Full House' for crying too much

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen came to fame for playing Michelle Tanner on Full House, but it almost didn't happen, thanks to their co-star John Stamos.

Stamos appeared on his pal and former Fuller House co-star Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast, and while John is known as one of Hollywood's, well, good guys, he hit a wall with the twins early on.

"We're doing the scene," Stamos recalled of the show's pilot. "Joey [Dave Coulier] and I were changing the baby, right? And Danny [Bob Saget] is gone and said, 'Take care of the kids.' 'Yeah, we got it. We got it.' So, we're carrying the baby downstairs and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I."

Stamos added, "They were 11 months old, and God bless them. They kept switching: 'This one's not gonna cry.' I couldn't deal with it. And I said, 'This is not gonna work,' and I screamed it 10 times. I said, 'Get rid of them, I can't work like this.' And so they got rid of them. They bring on these two redheaded kids," Stamos said.

He added, "I'm sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive ... It had nothing to do with [them being] redheaded, but they weren't attractive."

The swap only lasted a "few days," with John adding, "Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible."

Stamos also admitted he called his manager after the first table read when co-star Jodie Sweetin "blew the roof off the place," and said, "Get me the f*** off this ... kids show," because you "couldn't even hear my lines they were laughing so hard at her thing."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.